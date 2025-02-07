Huddersfield legend Eorl Crabtree is the latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League: with a unique twist!

The unmistakable former England prop recently left the Giants after 25 years at the club, both as player and ambassador. He is now working at the ambitious Betfred League 1 club Midlands Hurricanes in his first role as Managing Director.

The no-nonsense front-rower was a cult hero at Huddersfield, with his giant frame, flowing hair and uncompromising style. He also starred for his country under Tony Smith, reaching the 4 Nations final in 2009.

And Crabtree has given Love Rugby League his Ultimate Team of players he lined up alongside: but he has always been a little bit different. So he has opted to pick an entire team of England-born Huddersfield stars from all the eras in which he played.

“Rather than the best talent that I have been blessed to play with, this is my ultimate team of brothers together in one team,” he told us. Enjoy!

1. Paul Reilly

Individually the toughest or hardest player I have played. He always backed himself and always took the ball forward. You hated playing against him. He was rough!

2. Dave Hodgson

An incredible player, Hodge had speed, awareness and was the ultimate competitor.

3. Leroy Cudjoe

For Huddersfield and England he was a legend. He has changed position and gone into the pack but he was always my centre.

4. Kevin Brown

I’m not sure he would want me to pick him at centre but Kev had great skill and was a massive part of a successful Giants squad.

5. Jermaine McGillvary

A colossus on the wing and also the tightest man in rugby league. In my eyes he was the best player who has ever played for Huddersfield Giants in the Super League era.

6. Chris Thorman

A real character of the game, a great man, great bloke, an unbelievable talent and pound for pound the fittest I’ve played alongside.

7. Danny Brough

Our Man of Steel. An incredible player in lots of ways. A genuine match-winner.

8. Stuart Fielden

I didn’t play with him at his peak but he was the best prop in the world at one point and people forget just how good he was. He ripped Wests Tigers to pieces and his temperament was exceptional.

9. Luke Robinson

Now the gaffer, but what a player too. He was tough, lightning out of dummy half and an international.

10. Paul Jackson

A good friend of mine. He’d be even better in the game as it is now as he never got put on his back.

11. Andy Raleigh

A big, rangy, fit bloke, 100 per cent effort every time and a really good person.

12. Lee Gilmour

What a character. He was outstanding at Saints and Huddersfield too with a deep wealth of knowledge.

13. Stephen Wild

Ste was outstanding for the Giants over a number of years and a very fit bloke.