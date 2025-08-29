St Helens and England prop forward Alex Walmsley is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League. The giant front row is having another strong season at St Helens, with Saints now pressing for a top-four finish under head coach Paul Wellens.

Walmsley came through the ranks in amateur rugby at Dewsbury Celtic, and was the National Conference League Player of the Year in 2011. The following year he signed for Batley Bulldogs where he was the Championship Young Player of the Year, earning an immediate move to Saints the following season where he has been ever since, racking up over 300 club appearances.

His Saints career has been phenomenal, yielding appearances in the Super League Dream Team, playing and winning Grand Finals in 2014, 2019, 2020 and 2021, as well as a 2021 Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley and victory in the 2023 World Club Challenge to complete the trophy sweep.

Walmsley represented England at the 2017 World Cup and Great Britain in 2019 – and he has given Love Rugby League his Ultimate Team of players he has lined up alongside for club and country.

1. Paul Wellens

I have played with some of the best full-backs around and have had to accommodate some elsewhere in the team because of this guy. Now my gaffer, Wello was simply the team-mate you always wanted alongside you.

2. Tommy Makinson

Our winger for Saints and England, Tommy would always finish off our moves, often very acrobatically!

3. Kallum Watkins

This is a Saints-heavy Ultimate Team but playing with Kall for England was something else. The fact that he was one of the world’s best centres and is now bossing it in the pack shows what a great competitor he is.

4. Mark Percival

Always a bit of an unsung hero. So reliable, so consistent and a fine kicker too.

5. Ben Barba

What a player. He’s not displacing Wello at full-back though so I’m putting him on the wing.

6. Jonny Lomax

Still our leader and the man you trust in the big moments.

7. Jack Welsby

Has showed for England and Saints he can play in the halves as impressively at full-back, Jack is the player for the big occasion.

8. Sam Burgess

One of the all-time greats. It was a great experience lining up with Sam for England.

9. James Roby

The goat. Anyone who has ever played with Robes would have him at 9 in their Ultimate Team.

Pound for pound one of the strongest players around.

10. James Graham

A huge character on and off the field. Jammer does not know how to take a backward step.

11. Sean O’Loughlin

Saints fans will forgive me for including a Wigan legend won’t they? What a player this guy was.

12. Sia Soliola

Another of our unsung heroes. Sia was a beast.

13. Morgan Knowles

You are just relieved to have him on your team. Hard as nails.

Bench: 14. Matty Lees, 15. Josh Hodgson, 16. Lachlan Coote, 17. Willie Manu

18th man: Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook

I have to put him as 18th man just for the sake of it!