My Ultimate Team: Adam Swift’s best 1-13 of team-mates including St Helens legends

Huddersfield Giants winger Adam Swift is the next guest in My Ultimate Team, our regular feature on Love Rugby League throughout 2024.

Swift has enjoyed a decorated career at the elite level in Super League, having come through the ranks at hometown club St Helens before going on to play for Hull FC and now Huddersfield.

The 31-year-old is regarded as one of the finest wingers in Super League over the last decade, having scored 133 tries in 188 top-flight appearances.

Now preparing to enter his second season with the Giants, this is Swift’s 1-13 of the greatest team-mates he has played with over the years…

1. Ben Barba (St Helens)

Unbelievable. He was just unbelievable in that 2018 season. Some of the things he’d do you’d just think ‘how has he done that?’. The way he moved with the ball – and without the ball – was just unbelievable.

2. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Tommy is as mad as a box of frogs off the field and a good friend of mine so definitely Tommy. Unbelievable finisher.

3. Kevin Naiqama (St Helens and Huddersfield)

Kev was brilliant. I loved my time at Saints with him and here at Huddersfield, too. Physically, he looks the part and he has always looked like that. Frightening.

4. Mark Percival (St Helens)

Number four has to be Percy. Naturally gifted. I came through the ranks with Percy at Saints, he was the year below me coming through the system. Mega player.

5. Regan Grace (St Helens)

He sort of came through and took the shirt off me at Saints so it would be a bit of injustice if I didn’t put him in! He was a frightening player, lightning quick.

6. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

I’m putting Welsby there just for his utility value. He’s versatile. It was a toss up between Welsby and Benny Barba at fullback, but I’ll put Welsby at six.

7. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Jonny has to be in this team. Just a really, really good rugby league player.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Big Al.

9. James Roby (St Helens)

A freak of the game. I’m good mates with Robes, I was out with him last weekend actually. You’d play a Wigan-Saints derby and a lot of the lads will be rocking up sore as anything, but he had just broke the record for doing 60-odd tackles in a game and he wasn’t too bad. Just a freak.

10. Chris Satae (Hull FC)

I loved big Chris at Hull. Great bloke and massive calves!

11. Sia Soliola (St Helens)

Sia was a big, big player for us at Saints.

12. Jon Wilkin (St Helens)

I’ll put Wilko in there just for his competitiveness and he’s a funny guy.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Morgs is just the ultimate competitor and he does all the unselfish stuff. He’s a dog, he’s hungry, he wants to win. He’s fit, he’s strong, can defend and his passing game is great. That’s us, that’s my 1-13 of team-mates.

READ NEXT

👉 Boxing Day round-up: Leeds Rhinos edge past Wakefield Trinity as Batley Bulldogs beat Dewsbury Rams

👉 Warrington Wolves’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, including club icons and current stars

👉 Widnes Vikings 2025 squad numbers as 7 new signings receive their jerseys