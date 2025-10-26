Muizz Mustapha has penned a two-year deal with Championship outfit Doncaster following his departure from Castleford Tigers.

Nigeria-born Mustapha spent three campaigns with the Tigers and racked up 45 appearances in their colours, scoring three tries, which all came this year.

He had been contracted at The Jungle until the end of 2027, but saw a shock exit announced earlier this month as he was released.

The bulk of the forward’s senior career appearances to date have come in Super League, but he will now drop into the second tier ahead of 2026.

Released Castleford Tigers prop lands new club as length of Championship deal confirmed

Penning a deal until the end of 2027, Doncaster will become the eighth club the front-rower has represented in his career following Dewsbury Rams, Leeds Rhinos, Newcastle Thunder, Hull KR, Bradford Bulls, Batley Bulldogs and Cas.

As his move to the Eco-Power Stadium was announced, Mustapha said: “I’m really excited to be here. It’s been going on for a while, but I’m really pleased to get it done and for me to be here.

“There’s some big ambitions for the club and I’m just excited to be a part of that moving forward.”

The Dons finished eighth on the Championship ladder in 2025 under the tutelage of long-serving head coach Richard Horne.

Next year, all being well, they will compete in a 21-team division with the Championship set to merge with League 1.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Boss Horne – who has been at the helm since June 2017 – added: “This is a great signing for us.

“He’s a young, aggressive, powerful forward with a lot of Super League experience, which will only help us raise our levels.

“He’s going to be a key part of the squad as we look to progress.”