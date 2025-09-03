St Helens half-back Moses Mbye is being with a shock route back to playing in the NRL in 2026 – despite already confirming his switch to a team who doesn’t actually play in the competition.

The Saints star confirmed late last month that he would be heading back to Australia at the end of the season after a two-and-a-half year spell in Super League with Paul Wellens’ side. He has proven himself to be a useful utility for the Saints, playing in a variety of positions but cementing himself in the halves of late.

He initially confirmed he was returning to Australia to sign for Queensland Cup side the Ipswich Jets – but there is a possible route that could lead to him appearing in the NRL once again, it seems.

That is because the Jets are the feeder club of Gold Coast Titans – and before their coach Des Hasler was informed he would not be coaching them in 2026, he was reportedly keen to get Mbye as part of his squad.

Mbye is still only 32 so clearly has a number of years left as a professional at the highest level should he wish. It will now depend on who will be the head coach of the Titans in 2026 to decide if they wish to utilise Mbye’s connection at Ipswich to bring him up into their NRL squad.

Mbye will combine a playing role with the Jets alongside an off-field role helping the club’s pathways development programme.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Salford Red Devils handed HMRC lifeline as new key date set following court hearing

👉 Warrington Wolves make decision on Sam Burgess’ future as passionate statement shared

👉 Wigan Warriors coach provides injury latest on trio ahead of St Helens clash as vow made

👉 Leeds Rhinos dealt major injury blow as star ruled out for season

👉 Off-contract St Helens star sees future confirmed as next destination revealed