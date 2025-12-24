England international Morgan Smithies has been offered a long-term extension by Canberra Raiders to take him off the open market and keep him at the NRL heavyweights.

Smithies has been a revelation since moving to the NRL, becoming a star in the competition and for Canberra. He played a hugely influential role as the Raiders secured the Minor Premiership in 2025 after finishing top of the table.

Smithies is the latest Englishman to flourish at Canberra after the likes of Elliott Whitehead and Josh Hodgson before him and now, the club are keen to ensure he remains with the Raiders.

He is off-contract at the end of next season which means Smithies can negotiate with rival clubs already over a move elsewhere for 2027 should he so wish.

But reports in Australia insist that the forward’s preference is to stay with Canberra – and Raiders CEO Don Furner told the Canberra Times that they are hopeful of a swift resolution to the saga.

“Morgan has just gotten back from overseas, so we’re working through that one at the moment,” he said. “So hopefully that can get done. Obviously we don’t want it to drag on much longer.”

Smithies has returned to Australia having played for England in this autumn’s Ashes. He would have suitors on both sides of the world should he wish to test himself on the open market – but it appears it will be only a matter of time until his long-term future is resolved.

