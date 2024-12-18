The Halifax natives who have reunited at Canberra Raiders in the NRL

Canberra Raiders forward Morgan Smithies has opened up on reuniting with his fellow Halifax pal Matty Nicholson following the latter’s move to the NRL, stating he’s taken the former Warrington Wolves man ‘under his wing’.

Nicholson left the Wire for the Australian capital at the end of last season and will join the already long list of British players to don the green jersey upon his debut.

Speaking to the Australian media after returning to pre-season training, Smithies touched on the close connection he and Nicholson have after growing up in Halifax together – both being products of the famous Siddal community club – and he feels he has put an arm around his long-time friend since his move to Australia.

“Yeah, it’s good (having Nicholson here),” said Smithies.”I’ve taken him under my wing.

“He’s living with me and we’re doing a fair bit of cooking – he’s going through some food! We grew up in Halifax together so we’ve been close mates for a long time now and it’s good to have him over.

“When he came, we went to Sydney for a day or two and then came up to Canberra and he’s settled in pretty well here. I’ve showed him around and taken him under my wing.”

Smithies is heading into his second season with the capital outfit and made a decent impression in his 24 outings last year: but he insists he didn’t play the agent role in bringing Nicholson to the club for 2025; even if he did give some ‘feedback’.

“I gave him my feedback of what I think of Canberra, it’s a great club but not too much (said about anything else other than that),” said Smithies. “I just left him to it really.”

The pair were also together during their respective stints at Wigan Warriors prior to Nicholson’s switch to Warrington, however, they should spend a bit more time together in Australia now.

Matty Nicholson to make Canberra Raiders’ 17?

The biggest challenge facing any British player after a move to the NRL is making the match-day 17 on a regular basis, as Smithies did in his maiden campaign: and the Grand Final winner fully backs his mate to do that, too.

Smithies added: “He’s got a good engine on him, he’s very fit, can run a good line and play rugby which is the main thing.

“He’s a very good player and he’ll be pushing to get into that 17 for Round One.”

There is certainly an opportunity for Nicholson to slot straight into Canberra’s back-row – with experienced English international Elliot Whitehead leaving the club for Catalans Dragons for the 2025 season: and Smithies feels Nicholson could be the man to ‘step up’ and fill that void.

He continued: “It’s huge, obviously Smells (Elliot Whitehead) has gone so it’s time for other people to step up. Matty’s come in and he’ll be wanting to step up and other players in the team will want to as well. With Raps (Jordan Rapana) leaving as well, it’s two senior players (who have left) so it’s time for other people to step forward and find their voice a bit more.”

It’s a big season for the Raiders in 2025 after they narrowly missed out on the play-offs last year on points difference, so they will be hoping to turn things around to reach the top eight once again.

