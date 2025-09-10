St Helens will be without Morgan Knowles this weekend after specialists advised him not to feature against Leigh Leopards: but Paul Wellens is confident he will return for the final round of the season.

The England international suffered a head injury during the Saints’ loss at Hull KR two weeks ago after taking a heavy collision from Rovers star Rhyse Martin. Knowles subsequently missed the Saints’ defeat to Wigan last weekend as a result.

It was anticipated he would be back to take on Leigh this weekend but that is not the case, after Knowles saw a specialist given how it was his second failed HIA this year.

And Wellens revealed he has been stood down this week as a consequence.

He said: “With Morgan, he picked up the HIA at Hull KR a couple of weeks ago and it was his second in 12 months, the next last being early February, so you need to get clearance from a neurologist.

“He was advised to have another week off which would put him at significantly less risk. As the coach, you want Morgan Knowles in your team, there’s no doubt about that, but we have to make sensible decisions. We’ve taken on board the information and given him the week off that he needs.”

However, Wellens stressed that the forward will come back into contention next week when the Saints take on Castleford Tigers.

Wellens said: “He’ll be available for selection next week. From a rugby perspective it’s disappointing a player of his calibre is unavailable but we understand the world we’re in.”

