Ahead of his testimonial this weekend, Morgan Knowles has made the vow that St Helens will be back challenging for silverware in 2025.

Barrow-born Knowles – who made his senior debut back in May 2015 – joined Saints as a teenager and came through the club’s youth ranks.

Now 28, the Cumbrian has made 218 first-team appearances at club level, and every one of those has come in the Red V’s colours.

Knowles is also a nine-time England international, and has four caps for Wales on his CV, which were earned through his heritage.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Rugby Football League CEO breaks silence on Salford Red Devils crisis and ‘contingency plans’

‘A successful season for Saints is winning trophies, and we understand that’

Last term, he featured 18 times across all competitions as Paul Wellens’ side limped into the Super League play-offs, finishing 6th, before falling at the first hurdle with a Golden Point extra time defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Saints had also been knocked out of the Challenge Cup on home soil at the quarter-final stage by Warrington, so ended the year without a single major honour for the first time since 2017.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague at the club’s pre-season media day earlier this week, Knowles said: “There were lots of challenges last year.

“We didn’t double down on what was important, we probably lost ourselves a little bit trying to find the answers when sometimes the simplest things are getting back to hard work, what your identity is and building that culture.

“That’s been a big theme of getting back to us. There’s plenty for us to improve on for last year. We just want to get back to winning.”

Saturday will see Knowles’ testimonial take place at the Totally Wicked Stadium as Saints host Salford. That game will also be the only official pre-season friendly for Wellens’ side.

They head out to a warm weather training camp next week, before travelling to either Hunslet ARLFC or West Hull in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup over the weekend of February 7-9.

The forward continued: “We will 100% without doubt be competing this year, but a successful season for Saints is winning trophies, and we understand that.

“Nothing’s changed there, we know what the fans expect and it’s what we expect of ourselves as well.

“We’ve got the group, the staff, environment, everything’s there for us to go and do it.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Former Salford Red Devils star delivers emotional response to club’s plight