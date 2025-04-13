Tickets for the highly anticipated ABK Beer Rugby League Ashes series will go on general sale from 10 a.m. on Monday, April 14, following an unprecedented level of demand during the two-week priority window.

More than 85,000 tickets have already been snapped up across the three-match series between England and Australia, with the Third Test at AMT Headingley in Leeds officially sold out, reports Rugby Football League in a press release on Sunday morning.

The Second Test at Everton Stadium in Liverpool is also nearing capacity, with fewer than 1,500 tickets remaining as of Sunday night.

Organisers are urging fans to act quickly when tickets become available to the general public, particularly for the opening clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, October 25, where remaining prime seats are expected to sell fast.

Rhodri Jones, Managing Director of Rugby League Commercial, hailed the surge in interest since the return of the Ashes was announced last month.

“There’s been an explosion of interest,” Jones said.

“With the Third Test already sold out, our advice is to move quickly to secure seats for the first two Tests.”

“We’ve already exceeded the total attendance figures from the 2001 and 2003 Ashes series in England.”

Jones also noted that advance ticket sales for the Wembley fixture are outperforming those of the classic 1990 and 1994 series, which remain the most well-attended Ashes series on British soil.

After a 22-year hiatus from the game, the Ashes revival is already breathing new life in the sport, while taking international rugby league to the next level ahead of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) Chairman, Peter V’landys said Kangaroo Tours have produced some of greatest moments in the history of the game.

“Kangaroo Tours are an iconic part of Rugby League folklore and have always delivered thrilling contests,” said V’landys.

“The current generation of Kangaroos players have never experienced the magic of a Kangaroo Tour, and I’m delighted that they will have a chance to cement their own legacy alongside the greats of the past,” he said.

Meanwhile, the battle for spots in Shaun Wane’s England squad intensifies during the Betfred Super League’s Rivals Round this weekend.

The traditional Good Friday derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens at the Brick Community Stadium is already sold out, and over 20,000 fans are expected for the Hull FC v Hull KR clash earlier in the day.

With fan interest at its highest in decades, the return of the rugby league Ashes series is shaping up to be one of the must-see sporting events of 2025.

Those who miss out on tickets, won’t truly miss out on the event, with all three matches being shown live on the BBC.

Ticket costs

Despite the huge demand for the fist Ashes series since 2003, the RFL ensured the pricing structure remains affordable to all fans of rugby league.

General admission range for Wembley Stadium – 25 October 2025

Adults range from £30 to £80

Under 16’s ranges from £15 to £55

General admission range for Everton Stadium – 1 November 2025

Adults range from £30 to £60

Under 16’s ranges from £15 to £40

General admission range for AMT Headingley – 8 November 2025