Former Hull FC ace Mitieli Vulikijapani has sealed a return to rugby league, joining Championship outfit Doncaster for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Now 31, Vulikijapani scored eight tries in 24 appearances across all competitions for Super League outfit Hull between 2021 and 2023 alongside featuring twice on loan for Bradford Bulls.

Born in Suva, the winger also earned a sole cap on the international stage for Fiji, lining up against eventual champions Australia during the group stages of the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Away from the field, Vulikijapani serves as a gunner in the British Army with the 47th Regiment Royal Artillery, and has to be granted permission to play rugby league alongside carrying out that role.

Accordingly, he has been granted permission to join Doncaster for what remains of the 2026 season, with this his first involvement in the game since departing Hull at the end of 2024.

Vulikijapani said: “I’m very pleased. My former team-mate was telling me how good Doncaster is, about the fans and the atmosphere at the club, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I was given the opportunity to play rugby league for my previous club and now for Donny, so I’m happy to be here and to continue my career.

“I’ll bring positivity to the group. I know a few of the players here, the boys have welcomed me, the coaches and management too, so I’m looking forward to the season.”

Set to turn 32 in June, Vulikijapani could make his bow for Doncaster this weekend against Batley Bulldogs.

The Dons have won one and lost one in the Championship so far this year, and were knocked out of the Challenge Cup at the Third Round stage by Super League side Castleford Tigers last weekend.

Head coach Richard Horne added: “He’s had it (the role with the British Army) all his career. He’s been at a few clubs where it’s worked.

“We’ve spoken to him, we’ve spoken to people involved with him and we’ve got the reassurances that he’ll be available.

“He’s looking to get started and involved with the club and he’s got the same ambitions we have.”