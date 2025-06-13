Mitchell Moses’ hopes of featuring in the remainder of the State of Origin series have been dashed, with the Parramatta Eels halfback set to miss up to six weeks due to a calf injury sustained during Thursday’s training session with the New South Wales Blues.

Scans have confirmed the extent of the injury, effectively sidelining Moses for the remainder of the series.

The blow is a significant setback not only for the Blues but also for Parramatta, as the star playmaker’s absence leaves a hole in both teams’ plans.

Moses, who will be working hard on his rehabilitation, is privately optimistic that he could return in as little as three to five weeks.

However, with the third and final State of Origin match scheduled in 25 days, Moses’ chances of participating are looking slim.

Blues coach Laurie Daley will need his playmaker to be fully involved in training for at least 10 days leading up to the decider, making Moses’ return this series unlikely.

Coupled with a lack of match fitness heading into Game III, sheer optimism might not be enough to get him a start in the potential decider.

The earliest Moses could return to action would be in Parramatta’s round 19 clash against the Panthers, though the risk of re-injury with calf problems means the club may lean on the side of caution.

A more conservative timeline could see Moses miss up to six weeks, potentially returning for the Eels in round 21.

The injury adds further pressure to the already strained Parramatta squad, as they look to navigate the challenges of the current season without their key playmaker.

Parramatta are currently sitting second last on the NRL live ladder, only one win above the Gold Coast Titans, who are on 10 points.

Eels expect Mitch Moses to miss the next 6 weeks after suffering a calf injury in Origin camp – his return is pencilled in for Round 21 (via @ZacBailey14) Likely a moderate grade calf strain (partial muscle tear) with that recovery timeline + Moses had calf issues post Origin 1. pic.twitter.com/1TDzj0nRQ5 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 13, 2025

In the wake of Moses’ injury, Jarome Luai has been called in on short notice to join the Blues squad, as reported by Love Rugby League.

The dynamic playmaker will replace Moses and reunite with former Penrith Panthers halves partner Nathan Cleary for Game II at Optus Stadium in Perth on June 18.

“I’m really, really excited and grateful for the opportunity. I know there were a few other options, but they went with me, and I’ll make sure to repay the faith,” Luai said in a media interview Thursday night.

“I’ve done the work before, and I know what it takes. We’ve got a good squad, so I just need to do my job and give the other boys confidence as well,” he added.