Castleford Tigers utility back Mitch Beedle has sealed a permanent move to Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs, putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

A Lock Lane junior, Beedle has progressed through Cas’ youth ranks up to reserves level, though never registered a first-team appearance for the Super League outfit.

Able to operate both in the halves and at full-back, he has earned admirers after catching the eye for the Tigers‘ reserves this term, with his highlight reel including an impressive solo try at the BrewDog Stadium against St Helens.

The youngster awaits his senior debut in the game, but may now get it with Batley having joined the Bulldogs on a permanent basis with a contract which runs for the remainder of the current campaign.

Castleford Tigers young gun Mitch Beedle makes permanent Batley Bulldogs move

Beedle’s signing was announced by Batley via social media on Thursday, with the versatile back described as being ‘known for his sharp skill set, and abundance of speed, adding further depth and exciting attacking options.’

The new recruit also addressed their supporters in a short video message, saying: “Hey up, Batley fans, it’s Mitch Beedle here.

“I’m excited to say I’ve signed for the year.

“I can’t wait to knuckle down and rip in.”

The young gun joins a Bulldogs side sat narrowly outside of the play-off spots in the Championship via points difference.

Having won five and lost six of their first 11 games in the competition this season, James Ford’s side host North Wales Crusaders on Sunday afternoon.

They head into that clash on the back of a 26-22 victory at Keighley Cougars last weekend, and are aiming to string back-to-back wins together for just the second time this year.

The only previous instance of back-to-back successes so far in 2026 also involved a game against North Wales though, with Batley having beaten Swinton Lons 54-6 at the start of March before following it up with a 30-16 win over Crusaders in Colwyn Bay.