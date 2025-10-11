Bevan French and Mikey Lewis among 5 potential milestone men in Super League Grand Final

Star men Bevan French and Mikey Lewis are among nine men aiming to hit milestones in Saturday’s Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

2023 Man of Steel French grabbed the only try of the game in last year’s Grand Final between the two sides at Old Trafford, which Wigan won 9-2.

If he manages to get over the whitewash again at the Theatre of Dreams this weekend, it will mark the 150th try of his first-grade career.

114 of his 149 to date have come in a Warriors shirt, with the other 35 scored over in the NRL for Parramatta Eels between 2016 and 2018.

2024 Man of Steel Lewis‘ milestone is undoubtedly a simpler one to achieve given that he just needs to step foot on the field to bring up his 150th senior career appearance, which looks a certainty to happen.

130 of his 149 career games to date have come for KR, who he made his first-team debut for back in 2019 having come through the City of Hull Academy.

Lewis’ appearance haul so far also includes five on the international front for England, one game for England Knights and the 13 he amassed between loans at both Newcastle Thunder and York, with the latter of those seeing him score in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley.

The remaining three possible milestones in Saturday’s Grand Final all come for Wigan stars, and one that looks a certainty to happen is Jai Field bringing up his 100th Super League appearance.

All play-off games are included, and having made his debut back in 2021 against Leigh, the Australian full-back’s 99 Super League games to date have all seen him don a Warriors shirt.

Team-mates Liam Farrell and Abbas Miski are the other potential milestone men at Old Trafford, though both have a job on their hands if they are to achieve them.

Veteran skipper Farrell has played 408 games for hometown club Wigan so far since his first-team debut back in 2010, and he is two away from the milestone of 150 tries in their colours across all competitions.

He’s grabbed five tries in 28 appearances so far this season, but stranger things have happened.

Lebanon international winger Miski meanwhile needs three tries to reach 100 in his career, and if he were to hit that milestone, he’d become just second player to score a hat-trick in a Super League Grand Final.

Michael Withers is the only one who’s done it to date, doing so for Bradford Bulls as they beat Wigan 37-6 at Old Trafford back in 2001.

63 of Miski’s 99 career tries to date have come for the Cherry and Whites, with 19 scored for London Broncos and two over in the NRL for Manly Sea Eagles.

He didn’t score a try during his one-game loan stint at Newcastle Thunder in 2022 as they beat Widnes Vikings, but his 13 tries for Lebanon to date on the international front are included in his tally.