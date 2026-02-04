Leeds Rhinos forward Mikolaj Oledzki has poured cold water on suggestions he could be set to sign with Perth Bears – insisting there is ‘nothing in’ talk of an NRL move.

Oledzki has been linked with a transfer to the Bears for their inaugural season in Australia in 2027, with speculation that he could join Leeds team-mates Harry Newman and James McDonnell, who have already agreed to sign for Mal Meninga’s side.

But, speaking at the Super League launch on Wednesday, the England international stressed those reports came as a surprise to him.

When asked if there was any substance to the rumours, Oledzki said: “No. Look, I’ve got a long-term deal at Leeds. It came as a surprise to me seeing the reports.

“My dad sent me it and he was as surprised as everyone else! He was more worried I wouldn’t see me if I went. But I’m a Leeds player, I’m contracted for the next three years – it’s my 10th year next year and there’s plenty of things there to look forward to.

“People are entitled to free speech and can write what they want but I’ve got an opportunity to tell you that at the moment, there’s nothing in it.

“I’ll pour a bit of cold water over it because I’m happy at Leeds and excited for the season ahead. We’ve added some great additions for the year coming and we finished top four last year, but we want to go even further this time. We want to put a few things right and that’s all I can give you.”

Oledzki will bring up a 10-year anniversary with Leeds in 2027, and insisted remaining with the club to see through that milestone and potentially have a testimonial like Cam Smith is his focus.

He said: “I’ve got a lot to play for at Leeds with ten years next year. There’s a lot of thing that I take into consideration and I’ve had a great career at Leeds and loved my journey here.

“It only feels like yesterday I made my debut. Cam is enjoying his testimonial this year and he deserves it. I’m honoured to have played all my career with him.”