Leeds Rhinos will hand a debut to Cooper Jenkins in Saturday’s trip to Salford as Mikolaj Oledzki’s replacement: but the prop is on track to return for Brad Arthur’s side next week.

Oledzki left the field midway through Leeds’ defeat to Wakefield Trinity last weekend after suffering a head knock. He was withdrawn from the action after intervention from the club’s physio in scenes which have been widely praised.

New recruit Jenkins was named as 18th man last weekend for the Rhinos in that game, but Arthur revealed the forward is now going to step up into the 17-man squad at the Salford Community Stadium.

“Anytime you get an injury it gives an opportunity to someone,” he said. “Cooper will start now. He didn’t come over here not to play, so he gets his opportunity now.

“He’s got a good strong carry and he’s really physical. He’s had a disjointed pre-season with a head knock so we don’t want to put too much pressure on him. He’ll be hard to handle when he carries the ball.”

That incident automatically ruled Oledzki out of Leeds‘ first away game of the season against Salford, but Arthur revealed the England international is ticking all the boxes required which will put him in a position to make a swift return.

Arthur said: “He’s gone through the protocols and he’s out there running now. He’s just ticking the boxes off as we go – he’ll be good for next week: he’s recovered pretty well.”

Arthur admitted that beyond Jenkins replacing Oldezki, there will be minimal changes – though Jarrod O’Connor will also come into to the Leeds 17 after returning to full fitness.

New signing Ethan Clark-Wood will be given a run-out in an upcoming opposed contest against Hull FC to ascertain when he could potentially be ready to make his Super League debut.

