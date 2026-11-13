Mikolaj Oledzki clarity after Leeds Rhinos U-turn reports

Mikolaj Oledzki will not be staying at Leeds Rhinos next year, despite reports coming out of Australia.

Ears were pricked earlier this week when it was stated on Triple M that England international Oledzki would be staying at Headingley for an additional season, news that inevitably was of interest to Leeds supporters.

It came after Zac Lipowicz also u-turned on the first year of his contract with Perth Bears, instead agreeing to link up with them in 2028 so he could spend another season at Wakefield Trinity.

However, Love Rugby League can confirm that Oledzki will not be taking the same course of action and he will be heading to Australia to begin his NRL career.

Oledzki is still in the UK as it stands but is expected to travel to Australia next week to start his journey with the Bears, who are entering the NRL next year.

He has signed a three-year contract with Perth and will be joined at the club by two other Leeds players in James McDonnell and Harry Newman, who are part of a wider contingent of Super League players who will represent Mal Meninga’s side next season.

Oledzki has spent ten seasons in the Rhinos first team, debuting in 2017 and going on to make 205 appearances for the club. In that time he won one Challenge Cup Final and was named in the Super League Dream Team once.

He made more appearances this season than any other in his career, playing 26 times as the Rhinos finished second in Super League and reached the play-off semi-finals.

He has played four times for England, debuting in 2021 and playing one World Cup game in 2022. He played in two games of last year’s Ashes series defeat but was not selected in Brian McDermott’s squad for the World Cup in Australia this time around.

Leeds, without Oledzki, have attempted to replace him with depth, signing several forwards. They include Wiremu Greig, Hugo Salabio and Delaine Gittens, who have all signed for the Rhinos on one-year contracts.