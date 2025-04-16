Mikey Lewis has been linked with the prospect of making a switch to the NRL amidst the latest transfer drama engulfing the competition: though a move seems incredibly unlikely.

The reigning Super League Man of Steel has once again caught the eye in the early stages of the new campaign, and he is contention to return to the Hull KR side for this Friday’s huge derby against Hull FC.

But a fresh report in Australia from Wide World of Sports has speculated that Lewis could be one player who could come onto the radar of Wests Tigers.

They are embroiled in a major transfer drama with half-back Lachlan Galvin, who has informed the NRL side that he will not remain with the Tigers beyond the end of next season.

It remains to be seen where he will go and if he will even leave Wests before the end of his existing deal, which runs out at the end of 2026.

And WWOS have suggested ‘several NRL teams’ have their eye on Lewis.

The report says: “Don’t be surprised if the Wests Tigers look to Super League’s current Man of Steel to replace Lachlan Galvin.

“Hull KR playmaker Mikey Lewis, a livewire 23-year-old, is rated among the best players in Britain and has already won five England Test caps.”

However, any move for Lewis in the near future seems incredibly unlikely.

He is under contract with Rovers until the end of 2028 and is settled at the Robins, with no suggestion he is keen to test himself in the NRL any time soon.

That would seemingly pour cold water on suggestions he could be courted by the Tigers or any club looking to England for potential playmakers.

But as Lewis continues to impress in Super League with Hull KR, reports linking him with a move to Australia will persist: whether they are true or not.