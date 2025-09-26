Hull KR have revealed that star half-back and England international Mikey Lewis has agreed a huge five-year contract with the club which will keep him at Craven Park into the next decade.

Lewis has emerged as one of Rovers’ great players of the modern era in recent times, and he has been instrumental in helping them win both the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield this season.

Lewis is in the running to be crowned Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel for a second consecutive year and he will now be part of the Robins’ long-term plan. Crucially, Love Rugby League understands there is NO release clause to allow the half-back to go to the NRL, either.

That means that Rovers have tied down the most important player in their squad until the end of the 2030 campaign, a monumental boost for the club.

Lewis said: “It’s a massive honour. This place feels like home for me. The way I’ve seen this club change since the day I started my first pre-season in 2018, it feels a long time ago. There’s been a massive turnaround at this club and I want to continue to be a part of that journey.

“I feel like the East side of Hull have really brought me in as one of their own. The city and the club mean everything to me.

“I want to create my own legacy here at Hull KR and win trophies with the team I’ve got around me. I don’t see why we can’t do that and create our own legacy as a team.

“We want to win as much as we can. Being able to do that and come out and train and play with your best mates is a dream.

“Over the next five years I just want to keep building on this year, we’ve been building over the last two or three years now. We want to be up there every year competing for trophies in finals. I want to make sure I don’t leave anything on the field.

“I want to thank Willie (Peters), the coaching staff, the team alongside Paul (Lakin) and the board for giving me this opportunity to stay here for a long time. I play in front of the best fans in Super League every week and without everyone’s support I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

“It’s a significant signing not just for Hull KR but for the Super League and the game in the UK. It’s important for clubs to keep their up-and-coming stars over here with the expansion of the NRL. When players like Mikey do commit to their club for five years, you can’t understate how important that is.

“Mikey has finalised this deal on the back of looking at everything in his life, it’s not only about him now but it’s about his little boy. That shows how far Mikey has come with his personal growth and his maturity.”