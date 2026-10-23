Mikey Lewis has been promoted to the bench for England’s Rugby League World Cup clash with France.

The Hull KR halfback was initially left out of the side for a second game running, having also being left out of the matchday squad to face Tonga.

But Lewis has now been promoted to the six-man bench after replacing Zach Eckersley, the Wigan Warriors winger who has now dropped out of the side completely having initially being named as the starting winger.

Eckersley was part of a side initially unchanged by head coach Brian McDermott, however, it was confirmed that Matty Ashton would start ahead of him in the week and now, the update team list published has confirmed Lewis is on the bench, with Eckersley left out completely.

Lewis was selected for the World Cup squad after Jake Trueman’s withdrawal, and preferred over Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor. Super League’s Man of Steel in 2024, Lewis was also named man of the match in Hull KR’s Grand Final victory over Wigan Warriors last year.

He was considered a surprise selection for the World Cup after ending the season on the sidelines, missing six matches for two different suspensions.

Now he may get his chance off the bench as England look to put a big score on France to try and keep their World Cup hopes alive. England will likely need a massive win to give themselves hopes of qualification, with their fate already out of their hands. If Tonga beat Samoa, England will almost certainly then need to outscore the Samoans in games against France and Papua New Guinea, though Samoa defeated the French 78-4.

England side to take on France

AJ Brimson, Dom Young, Hugo Savala, Herbie Farnworth, Matty Ashton, George Williams, Harry Smith, Max King, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley. Subs: Jez Litten, Ethan Havard, Sam Walters, Ben Currie, Jack Welsby, Mikey Lewis.