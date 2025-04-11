Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis has revealed he is hopeful of being fit for next weekend’s huge Good Friday derby with Hull FC.

Lewis was absent for Friday night’s clash with Wigan Warriors after being forced off the field during the derby victory against the Black and Whites with a groin injury.

The reigning Man of Steel admitted he will not push the recovery merely to be fit for one game at Easter – but said he did have tentative hope that he could be declared fit enough to feature.

When asked by Sky Sports, he said: “Hopefully. I’m taking it day by day, hopefully I get running again tomorrow or Monday but I want to be 100 per cent fit and raring to go next week.”

Lewis was then pushed by Sky’s Brian Carney whether he would be playing in the game against FC. He smiled before saying to the camera: “I will be playing in Rivals Round, don’t worry, I’ll be there.”

Lewis was also the subject of a pre-match conversation on Sky between England head coach Shaun Wane and the punditry team.

Wane admitted he has been pleased with Lewis’ development but insists there are still aspects of his game he can be better at if he is to help deliver a series Ashes win over Australia.

Wane said: “He seems a bit calmer but there’s things in his game he needs to improve on. There’s things he needs to improve.

“I don’t see Wigan playing Hull KR here – I see Harry Smith, can he hack it against Australia, and it’s the same when I’m watching Mikey and Jez (Litten). I’m imagining them against Australia.”

