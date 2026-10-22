England boss Brian McDermott admits Mikey Lewis may give his side ‘something they haven’t got’, but has defended his decision to stick with George Williams and Harry Smith in the halves this weekend.

Following a 30-12 defeat to Tonga in last weekend’s opening game of their 2026 Rugby League World Cup campaign, England take on France on Saturday in a must-win clash.

Chances of progressing into the semi-finals are slim, with England looking likely to need big wins against both France and Papua New Guinea to stand any chance of featuring in the knockouts.

Many had expected changes to McDermott’s side for the clash against Les Bleus in Perth, but the only alteration comes on the wing – with Matty Ashton brought in for Zach Eckersley.

Accordingly, it will be the same half-back partnership which goes again: much to the surprise of some.

England coach addresses Mikey Lewis omission amid ‘unfair’ criticism of halves

Hull KR playmaker Lewis’ inclusion in McDermott’s World Cup squad raised eyebrows following a challenging year at club level, but having struggled to score points against Tonga, his inclusion remained an option as a point of difference.

Having left the Robins ace out of his extended 19-man matchday squad for the second week running, head coach McDermott explained: “Mikey Lewis is a tremendous player and you’ve got to wonder whether he’d give us something that we haven’t got.

“For sure, it (a change in the half-back partnership) has been considered, but I thought George (Williams) was good against Tonga.

“I think George has been unfairly assessed and I thought Harry Smith was really good. We were co-ordinated both in yardage attack and good ball attack.

“We got held up over the line four times in the game and there was a try-saver from Tonga holding up Herbie Farnworth.”

2024 Man of Steel Lewis has eight England caps on his CV, but just three of those games at international level to date have seen him start.

Having started the opening Test of last autumn’s Ashes Series against Australia at Wembley under previous England boss Shaun Wane, he then featured only off the bench in the second and third clashes against the Kangaroos.

With Lewis now facing the possibility of experiencing a World Cup without playing at all, McDermott detailed: “He is good, it was a frustrating end to the season for him, but he won a World Club Challenge at the start of the year.

“He’s been great round the camp, he knows his role. He’s shown a lot of humility in the camp, as have a few other players.

“He’s been really good to work with.”