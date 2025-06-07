Mikey Lewis insists Hull KR’s current crop inherited a ‘legacy which doomed down on them’, but having ended the club’s 40-year wait for a major honour, he now wants to ‘win the lot’ as a Robins player.

A product of the City of Hull Academy, Lewis made his senior bow for KR back in 2019.

But in 2021, he found himself at Wembley in a York shirt as a loanee, losing out in the final of the 1895 Cup against Featherstone Rovers.

Since then, he’s gone on to feature in both a Challenge Cup final and a Super League Grand Final for the Robins, losing both, as well as being crowned the Man of Steel.

Mikey Lewis makes emotional ‘legacy’ admission following historic Challenge Cup triumph

Lewis’ own wait for glory has coincided with that of KR, who have been the nearly men in recent years, constantly bidding to end their long wait for a major honour which sat at 40 years prior to Saturday’s Challenge Cup final against Warrington Wolves.

And thanks to Lewis’ conversion of Tom Davies’ 78th minute try, that long wait is over, with those two points sealing an 8-6 success under the famous arch.

Speaking post-match at Wembley, Lewis said: “I’m proud, I’m emotional. We’ve worked so hard for it, it was third time lucky and we got there in the end.

“It means a lot. We took over a legacy that was dooming down on us for a long time.

“It’s not just the 17 blokes who played today, it’s the whole squad the staff, everyone on the board. We don’t see what gets done behind the scenes.

“This is for everybody (connected to the club). I just want to win everything at this club. It’s a bit cliche, but I want that.”

And when probed on how he’d be celebrating the triumph, with KR having lifted the Challenge Cup for just the second time in their history, the 23-year-old made no secret of how the next couple of days will look.

Lewis joked: “I’ll be very hungover! I’m going to enjoy it with my family and my friends who travelled down, and the lads.

“It’s going to be a big one tonight and then it’ll be even bigger tomorrow (for the homecoming parade), I can’t wait.”