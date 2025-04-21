Hull KR superstar and reigning Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Mikey Lewis has revealed his desire to play in the NRL one day.

However, Lewis has insisted he will not pull on the shirt of any other Super League club except the Robins, as he targets a long-awaited piece of silverware with Willie Peters’ side.

Lewis has emerged into one of English rugby league’s biggest stars since making his debut for Rovers. He has also become a fully-fledged England international in the process.

And the half-back’s exploits in Super League have not gone unnoticed. Reports last week suggested that NRL clubs were already eyeing up Lewis for a possible move to Australia.

However, that does not appear likely in the near future, with Lewis under contract at Rovers until the end of 2028.

But he has conceded that he could see himself playing overseas.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ The Bench, Lewis admitted: “My dream has always been to go over to the other side, Australia.

“It’s been my dream since I was a young kid to go and play on the other side of the world, and when the time will come it will come.”

However, Lewis stressed that right now, those dreams are on hold because of his desire to continue representing the Robins in the years ahead.

Furthermore, he said he would not consider playing for another English side.

“I’m not putting any pressure on it, I love playing for this club. It’s given me so much on the field and so much off it as well.

“I don’t see myself playing for any other club in Super League.”

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including Hull FC, St Helens stars

👉🏻 Super League attendance watch as records tumble and clubs post huge numbers

👉🏻 Craig Murdock’s Team of the Week: JWH among FIVE Hull KR stars included