Hull KR star Mikey Lewis has been slapped with a four-match ban following his incident-heavy afternoon at the weekend.

Lewis was sin-binned for a late tackle on Warrington Wolves’ Ewan Irwin but also got away with an apparent headbutt on the Wire’s Adam Holroyd in the first half that was caught by the cameras – but not penalised on the field by the match officials.

However, Lewis has learned his fate on Monday morning, Love Rugby League can reveal: and it is far from good news.

Both incidents have now been reviewed by Match Review Panel and he has received a four-match ban, three matches for one charge and one match for the other.

He will now miss the Hull Derby as well as matches against Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons.

It’s an untimely blow for Rovers, with the Super League champions dropping out of the play-offs after their defeat to Wire at the weekend.

Quite how they replace Lewis remains to be seen. Utility Ryan Hampshire could come back into Willie Peters’ match-day 17 and partner up with Tyrone May at half-back.

However, there is also the possibility of a remarkable story with Jack Charles – who joined Rovers from Hull FC at the start of the season – potentially in line to make his Hull KR debut against his former club at the MKM Stadium.

But whatever the decision Peters makes is, he will be without one of his most influential and important players at a critical time of the season.