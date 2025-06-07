Mikey Lewis kicked Hull KR to their first major trophy for 40 years in the Challenge Cup final: and declared his side ‘tough as f**k’.

Lewis kicked the decisive goal as the Robins stunned Warrington win an engrossing and thrilling cup final – and of course, deliver a first major trophy to Hull KR since 1985.

It was fitting that it was Lewis, Rovers’ best player and biggest star, who delivered the most important moment of them all after years of heartache.

And speaking to the BBC in the immediate aftermath of the game, Lewis was asked for what was going through his mind when he stood over the kick to convert Tom Davies’ try and win the cup.

He said: “Good question. I’m lost for words. I just thought I have to go through my process, hope for the best and trust it.”

Lewis, visibly emotional, then said: “We’re tough as f**k. We had the back against the wall, it wasn’t our best performance but that’s what top teams do.

“It’s massive. We had heartbreak two years against Leigh but this sums it up. These are the games I want to play in and I love it. Hopefully we can go again, enjoy tonight because I know it’s going to be a big one.”

Hull KR’s captain, Elliot Minchella – the first man to lift a piece of silverware as KR captain since 1985 and only the second Rovers captain to lift the Challenge Cup ever – also admitted he couldn’t control his emotions.

He said: “I’m lost for words. I thought we’d blown it, to be honest. “That’s what we pride ourselves on, never giving in. It was the ugliest performance all year but it doesn’t matter, does it?”