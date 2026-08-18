Hull KR star Mikey Lewis’ return to the Rovers side could be short-lived – with another big disciplinary moment that could leave him in danger of yet another suspension.

Lewis was back in the Robins team for their defeat to Warrington Wolves on Tuesday night, which ended the reigning Super League champions’ chances of forcing their way into the battle for top spot in the final month of the season.

Lewis was underwhelming and outplayed by his opposite number, George Williams – but the big talking point was his sin-bin in the final ten minutes of the match.

Mikey Lewis in danger of ban again

Lewis was shown a yellow card by Liam Moore in the final moments on Tuesday night after he caught Warrington Wolves half-back Ewan Irwin.

It looked innocuous on first glance – but replays showed that Lewis left the ground with both feet and definitely made dangerous contact with the teenager.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it left Moore with no option but to show Lewis a yellow card.

That does suggest that there is a possibility of Lewis’ incident being deemed a sin-bin sufficient, but the Match Review Panel will examine it closely.

It is unlikely to yield a serious charge – but that is immaterial when you look into Lewis’ record.

Lewis’ disciplinary points

As we know, Lewis has just returned from a four-match suspension following two major moments in the last game against Warrington Wolves in July.

He head butted Adam Holroyd which earned him a Grade E charge, as well as a Grade C incident for a late contact on passer.

Lewis had two disciplinary points on his record from before that, and he picked up 23 more for those two moments. But the nuances of the system are what is important here.

Players carry 25 per cent of any points incurred forwards as a reflection on their poor discipline. With the 18 Lewis got for the Grade E headbutt, it means he has 4.5 points added to his record moving forwards. That would take him to 6.5.

Then the Grade C earned Lewis five more points, of which 1.25 – again, 25 per cent – is carried forward. That moves Lewis onto 7.75.

Six is the threshold for a one-match ban meaning if Lewis lands a change of any kind whatsoever, he will be banned again for the next game after the Match Review Panel meet.

It is likely the MRP would be next Monday as usual, rather than this week. That would then mean he would miss Thursday’s Grand Final rematch against Wigan Warriors.