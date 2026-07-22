Arthur Mourgue will replace the suspended Mikey Lewis at stand-off as Hull KR go up against rivals Hull FC, with youngster Jack Charles overlooked, head coach Willie Peters has confirmed.

Rovers’ star man Lewis copped a four-game ban following last weekend’s defeat at Warrington Wolves for a combination of two offences, a headbutt on Josh Smith and a late hit on young counterpart Ewan Irwin.

The first game of his suspension comes on Thursday night as the Robins make the short journey across to the West side of the city, going up against rivals FC.

That clash comes as the first game of the weekend in Super League which sees ‘Rivals Round Revisited’, and has left Peters with a void to fill.

‘It’s important we have some experience going into this game. That’s why we’ve gone that way’

Australian boss Peters confirmed his decision to slot France international Mourgue – primarily a full-back – into the halves over young gun Charles during Wednesday morning’s pre-match press conference.

He detailed: “We’re going to put Arthur Mourgue there (at stand-off), and Jack Broadbent will play at full-back.

“I just think we need to get some cohesion, those guys have played together and they’ve been in the team for a while, they’ve done the job before in different positions.

“Broady has played a lot of full-back and Arthur has played a lot of half-back, so it’s important we have some experience going into this game. That’s why we’ve gone that way.”

Charles, 20, joined KR from FC ahead of the 2026 campaign but has so far played only one first-team game since his switch: coming in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup against community outfit Lock Lane.

The youngster has also gained experience out on loan in the Championship with Goole Vikings, and there had been some expectation he would get his chance in Thursday night’s derby after Lewis’ suspension was confirmed.

Peters explained: “He (Charles) is not in the 18… Jack’s young and he’s trained so hard, he’s worked so hard on his game.

“I believe Jack is going to be a half-back at this club for a number of years, he’s got some experienced guys in front of him at the moment.

“Another pre-season at the club will be perfect and with a new coach coming in, I’m sure he’ll be impressed with his attitude and the way he trains.

“It’s similar to when we had PLT (Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e) here, it’s about developing him in the right way initially. Jack is playing at Championship level, but what we want him to excel at that level and then he’ll be ready to go on the first-team.

“He’s a player who the club have certainly got plans for in the future.”

‘It is what it is, it’s a ban’

First-choice stand-off Lewis will also miss Super League tussles against Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons before returning to contention when Warrington make the trip to Craven Park on August 18.

Much has been made of the playmaker’s antics during last weekend’s defeat, with this not the first time this season Lewis has produced an act of petulance.

Peters said: “We didn’t fight it, and Mikey has got a four-match ban now, so we’ve accepted that and we’ll move on to focus on FC.

“It is what it is, it’s a ban. It depends on how they looked at it, they’ve given Mikey four games, and it is what it is now.

“I want to move on, but naturally you have conversations behind the scenes.

“I’ll keep those conversations between Mikey and myself private.”

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