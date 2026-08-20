Mikey Lewis and Tevita Pangai Jnr have both been suspended again.

The Hull KR duo have both made their returns from long-term suspensions in recent weeks but will now sit down again, with Lewis suspended for two matches and Pangai Jnr four.

Lewis was sin binned on his return to action after leading with his foot when charging down a kick by Warrington youngster Ewan Irwin, and has copped a ban as a result.

Meanwhile, Pangai Jnr has been cited for late contact and his disciplinary record, which was already severe due to a cited eye gouge on Jake Connor in Rovers’ defeat to Leeds Rhinos, has resulted in a lengthy ban.

Both players will be free to play against Toulouse Olympique this weekend but their suspensions will begin after that, when the Robins take on Wigan Warriors.

Lewis will sit down for a game against Huddersfield Giants too while Pangai Jnr will miss the final three games of the regular season and the first week of the play-offs.

Pangai Jnr was actually charged for three different incidents of late contact, which saw him receive five penalty points. Meanwhile, Lewis received a Grade C charge for his tackle, which came with five points too.