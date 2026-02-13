Mikey Lewis has broken his silence after his costly sin bin in Hull KR’s surprise defeat to York Knights.

The England halfback was shown a needless yellow card as the Robins went down 19-18 to the Super League newcomers in one of the shock results of the Super League era.

Rovers were leading 18-6 at the time of Lewis’ withdrawal after he stuck his leg out and caught York halfback Liam Harris well after he had kicked a ball downfield. With Rovers down to 12-men, the Knights launched their comeback as Sam Wood scored his second try, doing so in the area of the field Lewis would usuall defend.

He was heavily scrutinised for his actions after the game, with head coach Willie Peters also refusing to defend him during his post-match address.

Lewis took to Instagram on Friday morning to post a quote on his story, a clear reference to the incident from the night before.

The post read: “Growth comes from mistakes. You have to cherish them, so you can learn from them. Your mistakes are your greatest gift.”

He now must wait to discover if he will be charged for the action, which could have implications on his availability for the World Club Challenge showdown with Brisbane Broncos next week.

Speaking after the game, Peters said: “It was there to see, there’s not a great deal to say. He needs to learn from what he did and he needs to action it. It was a key moment in the game, and he knows in his own mind that he might not see some action off the back of it.

“I am disappointed because Mikey’s come a long way in that area. Whatever you call it, a brain explosion or what, he’s the only one that can tell you what happened at the time. The boys controlled the game and then we lost control on the back of it. We didn’t handle it well as a team, which we need to look at as well.”