Leigh have confirmed the departure of Chairman Mike Latham in the latest of a series of exits from the Leopards’ Den.

Latham had served on hometown club Leigh’s non-executive board since 2014, and as chairman since February 2018 barring a brief stint away from the role in 2023.

He was among the group which spearheaded the club’s successful Super League application in 2021 as they were chosen to replace Toronto Wolfpack.

And in 2023, he received a Challenge Cup winners’ medal after the Leopards beat Hull KR in Golden Point under the Wembley arch.

Leigh Leopards confirm major off-field departure as exodus continues

After speculation circulated around Latham’s exit, the Leopards confirmed it in a press release published on Tuesday afternoon.

That press release reads: “Leigh Leopards’ operational board can confirm Mike Latham has stepped down from his role as Chairman, for reasons that he has stated as private, and has asked that this be kept low-key, a request the club is respecting.

“Mike will continue his unprecedented work as the club historian maintaining his outstanding records of the clubs affairs statistics.

“We thank Mike for his exemplary service to the club over the past thirteen years and ask that his request for privacy is respected.”

Latham’s departure follows that of Chris Chester last year, and he is yet to be replaced in the Head of Rugby role.

Former youth coach and women’s head coach Kieron Purtill also departed, and that exit was never officially recognised by Leigh.

Elsewhere, the Leopards have also published a job advert for a Retail Manager, and it’s believed that comes after the departure of another member of staff following DeBeau Performance’s takeover of the manufacturing and production of kit.

DeBeau, of course, is the company founded by Leigh owner Derek Beaumont: with Championship outfits Widnes Vikings and Salford RLFC also among their clients.

No secret has been made of the delays in both the training wear and kit arriving at Leigh this season.