Salford RLFC coach issues transfer update as budget admission made

Salford RLFC boss Mike Grady admits the club may have to bide their time in the recruitment market, but there is still room in the budget for further reinforcements.

Grady saw his side take to the field for the first time on Friday night as they were beaten 44-0 by Oldham in the opening game of the 2026 Championship campaign.

That also marked the first-ever game in the club’s new incarnation, with their squad having been compiled together in a matter of weeks following the demise and liquidation of Salford Red Devils.

Salford as we now know them were able to bring in a mixture of youngsters, Leigh Leopards loanees and Super League stalwart Brad Dwyer in time for Friday night’s opener.

But having found themselves on the wrong end of a big scoreline against one of the Championship’s most favoured sides this term in Oldham, no secret has been made of the desire to bolster Grady’s ranks.

Salford RLFC coach Mike Grady issues transfer update as budget admission made

Newly-appointed CEO Ryan Brierley is the man in charge of the purse strings where Grady’s squad is concerned, and speaking to the media following the loss against Oldham, Salford’s head coach was open in his transfer wishes.

He explained: “We’ll keep looking, I think we’ve got to, we probably need a bit more experience at this level.

“The Championship is a tough competition, so if lads become available, then we’ll certainly have a look.

“It is tough at the moment, everyone has got a club and maybe a month or so down the line when players aren’t playing at other clubs, that’ll be an opportunity to bring people in.

“If I can get our own players, that’s where I’d prefer to go (rather than relying on loans), just so we’re training all the time and we’re together, consistent in what we do.”

Almost 5,000 supporters packed into the CorpArq Stadium to see Friday night’s historic first game involving the new phoenix club.

Relentless in their support, they saw a Salford side which included numerous players from the amateur game head into the sheds at half-time only 16-0 down after an opening 40 minutes which was tighter than the scoreline perhaps suggested.

Grady continued: “It’s well-documented after the struggles of last year, Ryan (Brierley, CEO) won’t go over the budget.

“The budget is the budget and it’s his job to keep it like that, but there is room in it.

“We’ll just see what happens and if anyone becomes available, we’ll see if we can do that.”