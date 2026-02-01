Oldham director of rugby Mike Ford has left the club with immediate effect, citing the direction of travel at the club as his reason for stepping away.

His decision comes amid the backdrop of a public falling out with local football club Oldham Athletic over the use of Boundary Park, with club chairman Bill Quinn banned from the ground.

It also comes in the immediate aftermath of his side’s 25-8 defeat to London Broncos.

Mike Ford departs Oldham with immediate effect

In a statement posted on X, Ford said: “When we launched a new era for Oldham Rugby League Football Club in March 2023, our aim was to make the town proud of its team again. Oldham was to be at the centre of everything we wanted to achieve.

“Over the past three years, an enormous amount of work and commitment has gone into that vision, and I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved both on and off the field. From where the club was then to where it is now – with a youth pathway and a women’s team, our training facility and young people in the town wearing Roughyeds shirts again – this represents an extraordinary achievement built on the efforts of many people. Our club has been reborn.

“While we narrowly missed out on a return to Super League, I remain convinced that we were on the right track to bring rugby league at the highest level back to Oldham and to embark on the next chapter. However, over the past few months, it has become clear that the direction of travel of the club is not something that I feel I can be a part of.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly, but with immediate effect I am resigning from my position as Director of Rugby at Oldham Rugby League Football Club after advertising the board on January 8th. Callum Irving, my Assistant Coach and lead of our pathway programme, has also stepped away from his role.

“I will be making no further comment other than to thank the players, staff and supporters for their incredible commitment and support over the past three years, and to wish the club every success in the future.”

His departure is the latest off-field change at the Roughyeds in the past few months, with 2025 head coach Sean Long also leaving the club. Alan Kilshaw has since joined the club’s coaching ranks from fellow Championship side Keighley Cougars, but rather as an assistant coach.

