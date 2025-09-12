London Broncos’ new prospective owners intend to appoint Jason Demetriou as their head coach for 2026 regardless of the division the club are in: but Mike Eccles will remain an integral part of their plans.

The Broncos are on the brink of a takeover by Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer and his business partner, Grant Wechsel. They will purchase a 90 per cent majority stake in the Championship club with Gary Hetherington likely to retain the remaining 10 per cent.

They have already acknowledged to media in Australia and the UK that former South Sydney head coach Demetriou is their preferred candidate to be the new head coach on the assumption they get into Super League for 2026.

However, Lockyer and Wechsel have now revealed to Love Rugby League that Demetriou is set to take charge irrespective of whether they succeed through the independent panel that will determine Super League expansion. Should they still be in the Championship in 2026, Lockyer and Wechsel will press on with the takeover regardless.

And they have confirmed that Demetriou is ‘willing to roll his sleeves up’ and work for London no matter what division the club are in.

Wechsel told Love Rugby League: “To give you an idea, our plan is that if Jason comes as coach he’ll come regardless of the league and he’s willing to roll up the sleeves with us.

“That’s the first point we need stability and we need someone who can work with the staff and will be with us whether we’re back in or not.”

That would appear to leave Eccles’ position unclear – but Wechsel insists that is categorically not the case. He has stressed that the current head coach undoubtedly will play a pivotal role in 2026 after they were left hugely impressed by the job he has done in testing circumstances.

When asked if Eccles had a future at London, Wechsel said: “He does. I can’t tell you how impressed we’ve been with Mike and how he’s greeted us since arriving.

“Finding out how much he’s done, both Mike and Jason (Loubser), that was really impressive. We want him at the club, he wants to be at the club and we’re in the process of finalising that role. Regardless of what division we are in.”

Lockyer and Wechsel have now returned to Australia, but have helped finalise London’s bid for Super League in 2026 and they insist their eyes are ‘wide open’ about the challenges Eccles has had to deal with.

“We’re fully aware,” Wechsel said. “What we’ve found out in our time is a real eye-opener and a credit to Mike and Jason in the transition period between David (Hughes) and Gary (Hetherington)

“They’re under-resourced and carrying on in the Championship commendably. We take a different view from some past ownership, the history of the club doesn’t deter us.”