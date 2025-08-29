Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of South Sydney Rabbitohs star Mikaele Ravalawa on a three-year deal in a statement move for their plans for 2026.

As revealed by Love Rugby League last month, Ravalawa was identified by Chris Chester as a primary target. The Fiji international has spent his career with St George in the NRL before making a loan switch to Souths this season.

However, he will now move to Super League next year in what is seen as a major coup for the Tigers as they begin life under Ryan Carr.

Ravalawa said: “I’m really excited to come and join a new team. I was happy with the way they treated me; everything was really positive.

“I’m looking forward to getting ready to rip-in with the boys and experience a new county for the second time. My strengths are my kick returns and scoring some tries. I’m really excited about coming to play for the Tigers, and I can’t wait to see you!”

Chester admitted he was thrilled to get the signature of such a key player over the line. He said: “I’m delighted that we’ve able to bring the quality of Mikaele over to the Castleford Tigers for the next three years.

“I think this signing shows how serious we are as a club to get things right on the field for 2026. Mika has a high work rate, great yardage carry and is also a proven try scorer at the highest level.

“I know Mika is really excited about joining up with Ryan Carr again and is really excited to taste the experience of playing at The OneBore stadium.”

