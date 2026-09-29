Former Leeds Rhinos man Toby Warren has landed a return to Super League ahead of 2027, with Championship outfit Midlands Hurricanes confirming his departure and impending move.

Utility forward Warren – who played football at a high level into his late teens – first donned a shirt for Leeds at academy and reserves levels in 2022, while still contracted to York Knights.

A Yorkshire Academy star in his youth alongside donning a shirt for New Earswick All Blacks and Heworth, the 23-year-old went on to sign permanently with the Rhinos before being loaned back to York towards the back end of the 2023 campaign.

Warren did not register a first-team appearance while at Headingley, but rounded off his time with the club out on loan in Super League with Salford Red Devils and then landed a permanent move to Midlands ahead of 2026.

Former Leeds man Toby Warren set for Super League return as Championship exit confirmed

Leeds released him from the final year of his contract to allow him to move to Midlands, who he has featured 27 times across all competitions for this term to take his career appearance tally up to 53.

That tally includes appearances for York, Rochdale Hornets, Featherstone Rovers and Salford as well as the Hurricanes, with his eight tries in 2026 the first of his career.

Midlands confirmed his impending Super League return as they announced his departure alongside six others following their eighth-place finish in the Championship.

2017 Super League Grand Final winner Liam Sutcliffe – who also won the Challenge Cup on two occasions during his time at Leeds – is also among the Hurricanes’ departing stars.

Now 31, Sutcliffe joined Midlands midway through 2026 from Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants and their press release confirms he has now landed a deal elsewhere in the Championship for next season.

Danny Barcoe, Callum McLelland, Kieran Moran and Zeus Silk will also move onto pastures new, while elder statesman Mikey Wood has decided to retire.

Wood, who turned 30 in April, made two Super League appearances for Huddersfield between 2016 and 2017.

He hangs up his boots with over 200 professional career appearances on his CV.