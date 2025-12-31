Midlands Hurricanes reveal 2026 squad numbers including 11 ex-Super League stars

Midlands Hurricanes have revealed their squad numbers for 2026, with no fewer than 11 players boasting Super League experience on their CV included.

The Hurricanes finished fifth in League 1 in 2025 under the tutelage of Mark Dunning, claiming 19 competition points from their 18 games across the campaign.

Next year, they will be involved in a 21-team second tier, moving up into the Championship having seen the third tier scrapped and merged with the division above.

As confirmed by the club via social media on New Year’s Eve, 27 shirt numbers handed out in total by the ambitious Championship newcomers, with over 40% of Dunning’s squad for 2026 having played in Super League.

New recruits Danny Craven (#6), Tyler Dickinson (#10), Ollie Roberts (#12), Brandon Moore (#14), Toby Warren (#20) and Zach Jebson (#21) are all among the 11 to have featured in the top-flight.

Between the septet, there are over 220 combined Super League appearances, with Warren and Jebson having been signed directly from Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC respectively.

Ireland international Roberts, with 111, and veteran playmaker Craven, with 69, account for 180 of those Super League games.

Elsewhere, ex-Hull FC young gun Sully Medforth is in Midlands’ squad, but his time at the MKM Stadium did not produce a first-team appearance, so he does not count towards our tally of the 11 ex-Super League stars in Midlands’ 2026 squad.

Former Leeds duo Luis Roberts (#5) and Callum McLelland (#23) do have Super League games on their CV though and remain at The Alexander Stadium for next season alongside ex-Hull KR ace Kieran Moran (#17).

McLelland – who also spent time donning the shirt of Castleford Tigers in the top-flight – was the Hurricanes‘ captain in 2025, with confirmation awaited of whether he will retain that role heading into next season.

Team-mates Jon-Luke Kirby (#8) and Mikey Wood (#13) have also stuck around having both featured in Super League for Huddersfield Giants earlier in their careers.

Kirby was Midlands’ vice-captain in 2025, but just as is the case with skipper McLelland, it is yet to be confirmed whether he will retain that role.

Midlands Hurricanes’ 2026 squad numbers in full…

1. Todd Horner

2. Matty Chrimes

3. Ryan Johnson

4. Ross Oakes

5. Luis Roberts

6. Danny Craven

7. Lewis Else

8. Jon-Luke Kirby

9. Aiden Roden

10. Tyler Dickinson

11. Tom Wilkinson

12. Oliver Roberts

13. Mikey Wood

14. Brandon Moore

15. Elliot Morris

16. Zeus Silk

17. Kieran Moran

18. Owen Restall

19. Sully Medforth

20. Toby Warren

21. Zach Jebson

22. Cian Tyrer

23. Callum McLelland

24 Sam Bowring

25. Danny Barcoe

26. Ethan Newboult

27. Louis Beattie