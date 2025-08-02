Micky Higham shares emotional message of gratitude for support received following cancer diagnosis

Micky Higham has taken to social media to express his gratitude for the support he has received from the rugby league community and beyond following his cancer diagnosis.

Higham, who overcame stage three melanoma back in 2022, was diagnosed with stage four widespread metastasized cancer back in June.

The news was made public earlier this week, with a JustGiving page set up to help fundraise on his behalf, needing to head to Europe for access to promising trials having been told that he is unable to proceed with a UK-based clinical trial.

Since that fundraiser was launched, more than £50,000 has been raised with more than 1,700 people donating to it.

And the 44-year-old has now shared a message of thanks for the outpouring of love which has been sent his way.

‘ I don’t think any amount of words can say how grateful we are as a family for all the love and support we are receiving at this difficult period’

Higham donned a shirt for Leigh, St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves during his career: winning a Super League Grand Final as well as two Challenge Cups before going on to spend time as a coach with the then-Centurions after hanging up his boots.

Featuring at least 97 times for each of those clubs, he has run a family gym in Leigh since retiring and regularly appears on BBC Radio Manchester as a co-commentator.

Posting on Instagram (@mickey9ster), he wrote: “Hello all, Micky here, where do I start?

“I don’t think any amount of words can say how grateful we are as a family for all the love and support we are receiving at this difficult period.

“As you all know, my cancer has come back, this time more aggressive and wider spread.

“But like I’ve always done in any challenges I’ve had in life, I face it head on and come through the other side, and this will be no different.”

‘ We, as a family, can’t even begin to thank you enough. It really does mean the world to us’

Higham was in attendance at the Leopards’ Den to watch Leigh’s 20-16 victory against Warrington on Friday night.

Both sets of supporters sung his name in unison as he was shown on the big screen, and a minute’s applause was held for him as fundraising efforts continued.

Thanking everyone, his Instagram post continues: “From all the guys at the gym – Chris, Paula, Theresea, Jamie, Caroline, Lucy and many more who have kept it up and running.



“(Wife) Kate’s best mates who have set the JustGiving page up and organised all events, teams etc.



Everyone who helped at Leigh v Warrington with bucket collections, raffles etc.

“My close friends Mozza, Woody, Simon, Leechy, Hilly, Matty, Duffs, Ando, Briersy and more, sorry if I’ve missed you.

“My former clubs Leigh Leopards and Derek, Warrington Wolves, St Helens.

“Last but not least all the people of my home town who have rallied in support of my family and me. You are simply the best and have my heart forever.

“We, as a family, can’t even begin to thank you enough. It really does mean the world to us.

“Personally from myself, just want to say the biggest thankyou to my wonderful wife Kate and my two fine young men I get to call my sons, Harry and Alex, you really have been a tower of strength for me.”

If you wish to donate to the fundraiser supporting Higham, you can do so HERE.

