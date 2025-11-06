Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward Mickael Goudemand has secured a trial with Newcastle Knights’ reserves ahead of 2026, with a view to forming part of their New South Wales Cup squad next season.

29-year-old Goudemand, a Challenge Cup winner and two-time Grand Finalist with Catalans Dragons, departed Leeds at the end of the 2024 campaign.

After a short stint back in France with Albi, he made the move Down Under back in June as he joined Junee Diesels, a club which operates in the Group 9 Rugby League competition.

A 15-time France international, the versatile forward has more than 200 senior appearances on his CV including in excess of 100 in Super League alone.

He has never played in the NRL, but has now been handed the chance to earn himself a contract with the Knights’ NSW Cup side for 2026.

Former Leeds Rhinos star lands trial with NRL club ahead of 2026

Set to remain with Newcastle’s second string until at least March, Goudemand could end up making an NRL debut at some point in 2026 if he is successful in earning a contract with the club.

Notably, he will need to impress for whoever he ends up with next season if he is to earn a spot in France’s squad for the Rugby League World Cup, taking place across Australia and Papua New Guinea next autumn.

He has not featured on the international stage this year, with his last appearance for France coming in October 2024 as they thumped Wales in Perpignan.

Since then, Les Bleus have gone on to book their spot in the 2026 World Cup with a resounding victory over Jamaica in the Northern Hemisphere play-off.

In case his trial with the Knights doesn’t go to plan, reports Down Under have confirmed that Goudemand has landed himself a deal with a local club for 2026 in the shape of Macquarie Scorpions.

The Scorpions compete in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.