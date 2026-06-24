Mickaël Goudemand has sealed a return to Catalans having penned a contract until the end of the 2026 season with the Dragons following a stint in Australia.

Utility forward Goudemand, whose career in the British game began with Dewsbury Rams, played 99 games across all competitions for Catalans between and 2018 and 2023.

Lifting the Challenge Cup in his first campaign with the Dragons, he went on to feature in their 2021 Super League Grand Final defeat to St Helens.

Departing for Leeds Rhinos ahead of 2024, the 15-time France international spent just a sole season at Headingley before returning to France with Albi and then heading Down Under midway through last season.

But after a little over 12 months in Australia, Goudemand is now back in Super League with Catalans.

Mickaël Goudemand seals Catalans return following stint Down Under as contract length revealed

Born in Avignon, the 30-year-old started out in the French Super XIII with his hometown club before being snapped up by Dewsbury in 2017.

His time in Australia saw him play for Group 9 Rugby League outfit Junee Diesels before being picked up by the second-grade side of NRL club Newcastle Knights ahead of this season.

Back with Catalans having played two games this term for the Knights’ New South Wales Cup side, Goudemand said: “I am very happy to be returning to the Dragons.

“(This is) the club where I had the opportunity to make my Super League debut and experience some incredible moments.

“Three years ago, I decided to leave to discover new experiences, take on new challenges, and continue to grow both as a player and as a person.”

At club level in the British game, Goudemand has 125 senior appearances and 13 tries on his CV, with 11 of those tries coming in his 99 matches for Catalans to date.

With his second Dragons debut appearing to be a few weeks off yet, the veteran forward added: “For now, the most important thing is to complete my rehabilitation successfully and get back to 100% fitness.

“I can’t wait to see the supporters again and give everything I have for this jersey. Thank you to the club for placing its trust in me.

“I’m excited to begin this new chapter!”

Goudemand returns to the Stade Gilbert Brutus with Catalans sat eighth on the Super League ladder, four competition points outside of the play-off spots with John Cartwright having taken charge as head coach at the back end of May.