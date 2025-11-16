Veteran international forward extends long stay with Championship club

Batley stalwart Michael Ward has agreed a new deal in West Yorkshire for 2026, and will enter into his ninth consecutive season with the Bulldogs!

Having clocked up over 150 appearances for hometown club Oldham at the start of his career, prop Ward first joined Batley ahead of the 2018 campaign.

He has now played 175 games in their colours, and taken his career appearance tally to within just 14 games of the 350-mark, when you include the six matches he has played on the international stage for Ireland.

Representing the Wolfhounds via his heritage, he made his bow against Scotland back in 2018 and most recently featured in a Test against the same opponents in October 2024, with that clash taking place in Gateshead.

Ward is set to turn 35 in February, and all being well, 2026 will see him surpass that figure of 350 career appearances.

He may well also hit the landmark of 200 games in a Batley shirt, a feat reached by very few players in recent times.

Veteran international forward Michael WARD extends long stay with Championship club Batley Bulldogs

Ward’s time with hometown club Oldham saw him feature in both League 1 and the Championship.

He is yet to drop below the second tier during his time with the Bulldogs, and next year will form part of their squad in a 21-team division as the Championship merges with League 1.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

✍️ YOU GUESSED RIGHT! We can confirm Michael Ward, aka Wardy, has committed to the club for another season, heading into his 9th year as a Bulldog! Ward has made 175 appearances for the club since joining in 2018, with 168 coming from the impact bench. #BULLDOGS pic.twitter.com/uvzfMRpxRB — Batley Bulldogs RLFC (@BatleyRLFC) November 15, 2025

Veteran forward Ward’s contract extension was announced by Batley via social media, posting on X: “We can confirm Michael Ward, aka Wardy, has committed to the club for another season, heading into his ninth year as a Bulldog!

“Ward has made 175 appearances for the club since joining in 2018, with 168 coming from the impact bench.”