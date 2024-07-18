Hull KR have announced the surprise signing of Michael McIlorum on a one-year deal for the 2025 season – with the hooker insisting the club’s ethos and ambitions aligned with his.

The multiple Super League winner has signed with Rovers for next year, bringing an end to his time at Catalans Dragons.

He will join Jez Litten and Bill Leyland in competing for a role in the hooking department in 2025, and will return to his native Yorkshire for the first time in his playing career.

McIlorum won five major honours during his time with Wigan Warriors, establishing himself as one of the standout hookers in Super League. He was also part of Catalans’ historic run to the Challenge Cup title in 2018: but he will now return to England in 2025.

“I’m very happy to be signing with Hull KR next season,” he said. The club has been going from strength to strength over the past few years and I want to be a part of that.

“After speaking with Willie (Peters) on his ethos and the club’s ambitions I saw this as a great fit for me. Hull KR are a club striving for silverware and I’m looking forward to helping them push for success in 2025.”

READ NEXT: Super League’s 11 highest-profile off-contract stars, including St Helens & Wigan Warriors aces

Rovers coach Willie Peters admitted he was thrilled to secure the services of McIlorum – and insists his experience off the field will be just as valuable as on it.

“We’re really happy Micky is joining our club, his experience is going to be a valuable asset for us next season,” he said. “Micky has played at the highest level and won competitions with Wigan and knows what it takes to be a seasoned pro.

“What Micky does when he’s on the field and the way he plays says a lot about what he does off the field away from the game and the work he puts in.

“We have three hookers this year and we want to continue that next year. Micky will also be a great sounding board for Jez Litten and Bill Leyland to help with their ongoing development. I have no doubt that both Jez and Bill will be better players in the long term for having Micky at our club.

“Micky will add a lot of steel to our pack for 2025 alongside Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and we’re excited to have him with us next season.”

