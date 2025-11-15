Brisbane Broncos boss Michael Maguire has sternly knocked back reports linking him with the England job, insisting his focus remains on the challenge which lies ahead Down Under.

After England‘s 3-0 series whitewash defeat against Australia in this autumn’s Ashes, pressure has mounted on head coach Shaun Wane.

RFL boss Nigel Wood earlier this week refused to guarantee that Wane would remain at the helm of the national side come the start of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

And amid the uncertainty over Wane’s future, plenty of names have been linked to the role.

That list includes legendary coach Maguire, who led the Broncos to the NRL title this year with victory over Melbourne Storm in the Grand Final.

But the 51-year-old has ruled himself out of the running, should Wane vacate.

Iconic NRL and Super League coach passionately refutes England links amid Shaun Wane pressure

Canberra native Maguire spent two seasons in charge of Wigan Warriors, and led them to the Super League title back in 2010, beating rivals St Helens at Old Trafford in the Grand Final.

When he then led the Broncos to glory Down Under this year, he became just the sixth coach to win the NRL with two different clubs having been the man at the helm of South Sydney Rabbitohs during their 2014 triumph.

Speaking to Australian outlet The Courier Mail about his links with the England job over the last few weeks, Maguire – whose CV also includes four seasons at Wests Tigers – said: “No chance.

“We have a big season ahead – that’s my focus.

“You have to keep your head down and keep working and that is part of what I love doing with my players.”

Maguire‘s previous representative coaching experience includes stints in charge of both New Zealand and New South Wales.

Leading the Kiwis to the semi-finals of the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup as well as winning the 2023 Pacific Championships against the odds, the iconic coach then led NSW to glory in the 2024 State of Origin series against Queensland.

On his focus heading into 2026, he continued: “The growth I saw this year with our group (at the Broncos) has been excellent and the other 16 teams will be hungry to knock us off next season.

“I’m hungry to get better myself – that’s what this competition demands.”