Huddersfield legend announces retirement as Giants pay tribute to ‘true great’

Huddersfield Giants legend Michael Lawrence has announced his retirement, bringing the curtain down on a 19-year career.

Five-time Jamaica international Lawrence – who featured in the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup – made his first-team bow for hometown club Huddersfield in August 2007 away against Warrington Wolves.

The 389th and final game of the 35-year-old’s career came on Sunday afternoon in the South of France as Bradford Bulls bowed out of the Championship play-offs at the semi-final stage against Toulouse Olympique.

Having also represented England Knights once on the international front, Lawrence has spent the last three seasons with the Bulls.

He had played more than 300 games in a Giants shirt between his debut in 2007 and the end of the 2022 campaign which saw him depart the Accu Stadium.

Newsome Panthers junior Lawrence, affectionately known as ‘Bruno’ due to his likeness to boxer Frank, is among the most recognisable figures in Huddersfield’s Super League history.

As he announced his retirement with a post on social media, the Giants dubbed him ‘one of the game’s true greats’, having lifted the Super League Leaders’ Shield with them back in 2013.

Lawrence’s post on Instagram confirming his decision to hang up his boots reads: “Well that’s it, time has come for me to say goodbye to the game I love.

I will be forever grateful to the great game of rugby league for everything it has given me countless opportunities, lifelong friendships, and memories I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

To my team-mates and everyone associated with Bradford, it’s been an honour to captain this great club over the past three years, and to play a small part in its rich and famous history.

“To all those at Huddersfield, where I spent 16 incredible years, thank you for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of representing my hometown club.

“Finally, to my amazing wife Laura, thank you for your support over the past 19 years. I’m forever grateful for the love, encouragement, and countless sacrifices you’ve made to help me chase this dream.

“Now, I look forward to life after professional rugby league and most of all, spending precious time with my young family.”

