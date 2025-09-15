Michael Cheika makes shock NRL move as ex-Super League coach lands new job

Former Wallabies boss Michael Cheika is set to land a new role in the NRL, replacing Newcastle Knight-bound Justin Holbrook as an assistant at the Sydney Roosters.

His reported move to the NRL comes just months after he left Prem Rugby side Leicester Tigers to return down under.

Despite spending the bulk of his coaching career in rugby union, Cheika has also got a wealth of solid league experience under his belt after taking over as Lebanon head coach in 2020.

Michael Cheika replaces Justin Holbrook as Sydney Roosters coach

According to reports from the Sydney Morning Herald, Cheika is set to join Trent Robinson’s staff at the Roosters following the appointment of Justin Holbrook as Newcastle Knights head coach for the 2026 season.

In a statement confirming the news, the Newcastle Knights said: “The nib Newcastle Knights Board of Directors has this evening endorsed the recommendation of their five-delegate subcommittee, appointing Justin Holbrook as Head Coach for the next three seasons.

“Holbrook, a Newcastle Knights Old Boy (127), brings over 20 years of coaching experience in his return to the Club, including 169 NRL and Super League matches as Head Coach.

“Following a thorough selection process, Justin was unanimously chosen as the best candidate to lead the Club into a new era.

“We congratulate Justin on his appointment and look forward to his commencement as Knights Head Coach once his current commitments are fulfilled.

“Further information and commentary will be provided in the coming days.”

This is not Holbrook’s first time as an NRL boss, after spending three years at the helm of the Gold Coast Titans. He also has some good head coach experience in Super League, too, taking St Helens to Grand Final glory in 2019.

His appointment at Newcastle also comes following the departure of previous boss Adam O’Brien, who left his role earlier this month as the Knights finished bottom of the NRL ladder.

