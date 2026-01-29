Melbourne Storm stalwart’s NRL future confirmed amid St Helens interest

Tui Kamikamica will continue to ply his trade with the Melbourne Storm for 2026, signing a one-year extension with the back-to-back Grand Finalists.

His decision to extend his time with the Storm comes amid links with a possible switch to St Helens; however, that never materialised, with the Fijian international outlining his desire to stay down under back in October.

Tui Kamikamica extends Melbourne Storm spell despite Super League interest

The 31-year-old prop forward made his debut for the Storm back in 2017, and has since gone onto make 138 first-grade appearances in that time, including 20+ in each of the past three seasons. He has also featured in the NSW and QLD Cup competitions in the past, making 72 appearances combined across spells with the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Wentworthville Magpies.

Kamikamica has also been a prominent member of the Fiji Bati squad since making his debut in 2016, and has since gone onto captain the side. In total, he boasts 23 Test caps for his country.

Commenting on his new deal with Melbourne, Kamikamica said: “Storm was the first club to give me an opportunity to play NRL. It has always been an honour to wear the purple jersey, and I’m excited to remain in Melbourne for 2026 and continue playing alongside my teammates.”

Storm director of football, Frank Ponissi, added: “Tui has been a tremendous servant to our Club for the past nine years, and we’re pleased to have his signature confirmed for the 2026 season.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

“He has been a loyal, hard-working member of our squad for a long time, and we’re excited to have his continued leadership and impact as we continue our preparations for the season ahead.”

While a possible switch for 2026 is now off the table, the length of his deal does possibly open the door come 2027, should any Super League sides be interested in his services.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

Ben Currie provides inside view on Warrington Wolves’ brutal pre-season military camp

Tiaki Chan opens up on turbulent Salford Red Devils experience as honest admission made

Leigh Leopards coach fires ‘distraction’ warning as contract talk rumbles on

New NRL team enters race for Owen Trout’s services as Leigh exit looms