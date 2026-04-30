Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy diagnosed with Neurodegenerative Disorder

Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy has been diagnosed with a form of Neurodegenerative Disorder, the NRL side have confirmed.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest rugby league coaches of the modern era, Bellamy took the reins at the Storm in 2003 and has taken his side to five Premierships – two of which were later stripped following salary cap breaches – as well as three World Club Challenge titles.

In recent years, he has also taken them to back-to-back NRL Grand Finals, they tasted defeat to both Penrith Panthers and the Brisbane Broncos in that time.

He also served as head coach of the New South Wales Blues between 2008 and 2010, taking charge of three State of Origin series.

Craig Bellamy diagnosed with Neurodegenerative Disorder

In a statement, the club said: “Melbourne Storm wishes to provide an update regarding the health of senior coach Craig Bellamy.

“Over recent weeks, in consultation with specialists, Craig has undergone a series of medical tests and has since been diagnosed with a form of Neurodegenerative Disorder.

“He is receiving the best possible medical treatment and has been advised by specialists that his diagnosis will not have an impact on his ability to coach the team in the immediate future.

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Commenting further, Storm chairman Matt Tripp added: “Despite our recent results, I firmly believe Craig is still coaching at an elite level, and I have no doubt he is the right person to drive the Club forward.

“Craig has the full support of the board, players, coaches, and staff to continue leading the Club as he has done for the last 24 seasons.”

The club have also confirmed they will make no further comment on the diagnosis, given its private nature.

Neurodegenerative Disorder is a widespread term used to describe a number of incurable, progressive conditions that affect the central nervous system.

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