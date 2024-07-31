Melbourne Storm centre Reimis Smith is heading for Super League immediately after being granted a release by the NRL giants.

Smith, who has been a consistent figure in their side throughout 2024, has been granted a release to take up an opportunity in Super League ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

And he is expected to sign with his new club immediately to ensure he features for the remainder of this season.

Smith has played 13 times in the NRL this season, scoring five tries. He has been a mainstay at Melbourne in recent years, featuring 22 times in 2023 too, and he has played over 70 games for Melbourne since joining them in 2020.

He began his career with Canterbury Bulldogs, making his debut in 2016 before switching to the Storm.

Melbourne director of football Frank Ponissi said: “We wish Reimis all the very best with his ongoing career going forward and we thank both he and his partner Bronti for their wonderful contribution at our club, and we wish them all the best for their next adventure in their lives.”

A number of Super League clubs still have quota spots remaining, but Catalans Dragons are noted to be aggressively looking for new signings after the departure of both Jayden Nikorima and Siua Taukeiaho earlier this month.

And Smith looks set to be the latest big name to arrive in Super League for at least the rest of this season, though he is believed to have signed a longer term deal with his new club beyond 2024.

