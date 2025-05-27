When Robert Toia runs out at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night wearing the Maroon jersey, it will mark more than just a debut – it’s the realisation of a dream that’s been years in the making.

Back in 2021, a quietly confident teenager from Redcliffe told a Queensland Rugby League reporter, “I’d love to play Origin for Queensland.” Now, on May 28, 2025, that dream becomes reality as Toia steps onto rugby league’s biggest stage as the newest Queensland Maroon.

At just 20 years old, and after only 10 NRL appearances, Toia joins an elite group of players fast-tracked into the Origin arena in their rookie season.

The Sydney Roosters centre has made a big impression in a short time – not just with his 100kg frame and sharp footwork – but with a maturity and work ethic that had both rugby codes wanting his signature.

But his path to Origin hasn’t been a straight line. Toia’s rise has been anything but easy – it’s a story of talent, resilience, and grit.

Early signs of greatness

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Toia moved to Brisbane with his family when he was six years old.

Robert is the third oldest of ten kids in a close-knit Tongan family.

Growing up with six brothers and three sisters, his backyard was ultimately his first training ground, where he spent hours practicing the rugby skills that would soon get him noticed by scouts.

Toia started playing junior rugby league for the Redcliff Dolphins; however, the truth is he learnt developed his skills playing rugby union at St Joseph’s College, Nudgee – a Queensland junior rugby powerhouse – where his coaches saw nothing but potential.

Sean Graham, Nudgee’s director of rugby, didn’t mince his words when talking about Toia, saying, “I’ve been here 11 years, and he’s the best outside centre I’ve seen.”

“Robert had an unbelievable step and fend. He never seemed fazed by the defender in front of him. He was comfortable moving the ball with either hand and was really light on his feet.”

“Then,” he continued, “As he grew, his physique just blew up – an absolute specimen and incredibly athletic.”

Graham also remembers Toia’s basketball skills, noting his “vertical leap where he could nearly dunk from the free-throw line.”

Such raw athleticism has translated well for the young lad on rugby field.

Signed by the Roosters at just 14 years of age, Toia was nurtured through their academy system, flying from Brisbane to Sydney regularly to compete in junior competitions.

He quickly stood out as a powerful centre with explosive speed, and footwork so sharp it drew early comparisons to Queensland legend Mal Meninga.

Robert says he’s most comfortable int he centres, but knows how to play fullback as well.

In 2021, he ran out for the Central Coast Roosters in the Harold Matthews Cup and earned a spot in the Queensland City under-17s, playing a key role in their win over Queensland Country.

The following year, he stepped up to the Roosters’ SG Ball side and later made the jump to Jersey Flegg.

The Dolphins tried their best to lure the Nudgee first XV star back to Brisbane – but in the end Toia stayed loyal to the Roosters.

Toia went on to impress as a Queensland Under 19s State of Origin representative, but now finds himself in the main event.

It’s already looking like Origin might just be the start for Toia.

Even before he’s worn the Queensland jersey, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has already flagged the 20-year-old as a player in the mix for this year’s Ashes series.

Overcoming injuries and building character

Toia’s rugby journey has not come without personal setbacks.

Before making his NRL debut, he suffered two ACL ruptures and a broken jaw. These kinds of injuries could sideline a young athlete indefinitely – but not Robert.

Roosters head coach Trent Robinson highlighted the mental toughness Toia developed during those difficult years.

“It’s not easy having two ACLs under 20. His talent had to be put on pause, and his character had to take over. That’s what has developed him into the player he is now.”

Robinson has also praised Toia’s professionalism, which has blossomed alongside his physical recovery.

“He wasn’t always applying himself 100 percent on and off the field early on, but once he moved to Sydney and embraced the professional standards, the injuries turned him into the ultimate professional.”

The NRL rookie

Toia made his first-grade debut in Round 1 of the 2025 NRL season against the Brisbane Broncos.

He wasted no time announcing his arrival with a powerful shimmy step to break the line past veteran Origin legend Ben Hunt, then linking up with English international Dom Young on the wing to get a try assist in his first ever touch in the NRL.

While his statistics at this stage are more solid rather than spectacular – three tries, four line breaks, and an impressive 93.6% tackle efficiency in his first ten games – everyone around the young player seems to agree that the numbers only tell part of the story.

“His work ethic has been 80 minutes worth every game,” Robinson says.

“There’s natural talent, but what’s more impressive is his consistency in defence, his effort in transition, and his support play in attack.”

Roosters legend Jake Friend had nothing but wraps on the young gun: “The consistency he’s shown so early is awesome. He’s got a bit of wow factor but isn’t after headlines.”

“He fits into the system and does his role really well.”

And this is exactly the reason why Queensland head coach Billy Slater made the decision to pick Toia.

Queensland’s new chapter

Billy Slater, Queensland’s Origin coach and one of the game’s all-time greats, didn’t hesitate in selecting Toia for the Maroons’ opening game of the 2025 series.

When Slater rang Toia with the news, the young centre said he was speechless and thought it was one of his mates trying to pull a prank.

“I’ve been watching him closely, not just the stuff that he does with the football, but he’s got great principles in his game,” Slater said.

“His coach at the Roosters has a really high opinion of that part of his game. I’m really happy for him and his family.”

Slater is confident Toia has the mindset to thrive in Origin’s intense spotlight.

“I think he is a world-class centre. It’s a tough position, man-on-man, but he’s a great system player and will be dangerous when he gets the ball.”

On Wednesday Toia has the challenge, and honour, if you will, to mark South Sydney’s Latrell Mitchell – one of the game’s most unrelenting attackers.

In the leadup, Toia has been respectful but says he’s ready in the task that lies ahead.

“I’ve looked up to him [Mitchell]. He’s an unbelievable player, very strong and has it all, but I’m ready to do my job.”

A bright future

Toia’s journey from a promising junior to an NRL rookie and now a Maroons debutant encapsulates all the qualities rugby league cherishes: resilience, hard work, and a good dose of humility.

Despite his challenges and setbacks, he has earned the hard respect of coaches, teammates, and now, is ready to make an entire State proud.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t any doubt during those injury setbacks, but my family and the club’s support was incredible,” Toia said.

“That’s why I stuck with the Roosters when other offers came in. They believed in me.”

Robinson sums up the young player’s potential best: “He’s rare – both in talent and character. If he keeps applying himself the way he has, he’s going to be a great asset for rugby league for years to come.”

As Toia pulls on the Maroons jersey tomorrow night, fans on both sides of the border won’t just be witnessing a debut – they’ll be seeing the first chapter of what promises to be a remarkable career.

Under the bright lights at Lang Park, a new star is born – a young man at the ready, to make his mark on rugby league’s grandest arena.