Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett says the Red Devils’ ongoing financial plight is ‘extremely worrying’, and has pledged to continue working with all relevant stakeholders until matters are resolved.

Events last week saw the club stripped of more experienced players who had reached breaking point with the situation, which has been ongoing since November, in the shape of Chris Hill, Chris Hankinson, Jack Ormondroyd and club captain Ryan Brierley.

Only rules around loans being relaxed and a squad including ten loanees allowed the Red Devils to take to the field at Hull FC on Sunday afternoon, where they were thumped 80-6.

In the wake of that, plenty of people have spoken out, including Salford’s current owners and The 1873, a supporters group which has shared the news of a protest at this weekend’s home game against Wakefield Trinity.

Mayor dubs Salford Red Devils plight ‘extremely worrying’ amid latest commitment pledge

Mayor Dennett has now had his say in a press release published on the council’s website on Tuesday.

His statement reads: “Salford Red Devils is a historic and valued part of this city’s sporting and cultural identity.

“For generations, the club has played a vital role in representing Salford on the national stage and supporting the growth of rugby league in our communities.

“Salford City Council is not involved in the internal management of the club, and it does not appoint or approve ownership decisions. That is, and remains, a matter for the club.

“As fans of rugby league and the place rugby has in the fabric of our city, we share the concerns of fans. Recent reports about the increasing financial instability of the club are extremely worrying. They raise concerns about the welfare of staff and players.

“We fundamentally believe that no worker should be left unpaid, and no employee should be placed in a position of uncertainty about their future. This is a basic standard that any professional organisation must meet.”

Within the statement from Salford’s under-fire owners, which was released late on Monday night, there is a jibe at the council with reference to ‘misleading comments from certain council staff on social media’.

Dennett‘s statement, in response, continues: “The council has consistently acted to support the Red Devils where possible.

“This includes having previously provided financial support through loan and grant support, promoting sponsorship opportunities, facilitating community partnerships, and acquiring Salford Community Stadium in 2024 to secure a long-term home for elite rugby in the city.

“The council’s published Statement of Intent at the time made clear that the stadium acquisition was underpinned by a commitment to the long-term sustainability of the Salford Red Devils, as well as the wider economic, social, and community value of the site.

“We have worked constructively with the club across many years to help it navigate challenging periods and safeguard its future in Salford.

“We remain committed to the long-term sustainability of professional rugby league in this city. That includes continuing to work with relevant stakeholders – including the current and any prospective owners – where it is appropriate to do so.”

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Salford Red Devils supporters hit back at owners as protest vow made in scathing statement

👉 Super League form table – Leigh and St Helens flying high with Wigan 7th…

👉 Brad Arthur’s in-tray and priorities after signing new Leeds Rhinos deal including transfer dilemma

👉 Exclusive – Former Salford coach says club should be relegated after ’embarrassing’ season

👉 Daly Cherry-Evans transfer twist as Roosters contract ‘not registered’